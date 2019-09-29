ALL THE STREETS

How did I do it?

In the beginning, I used the “London A-Z Map & Walks” map. It covered a significant amount of central London, but it wasn’t enough, and the shape was not regular. So I found the “London Super Scale A-Z Map” that was rectangular and covered a larger area. An essential thing for the map of my choice was that streets are laid out very accurately. Including some irregular times off, overall it took me four years to visit every single road on the map. When I started this hobby, it took me 30 to 40 minutes to do the route. Later it expanded to 2 hours to get to the office when I tried to reach the furthest places on my map. One of the main goals was never to be late for work. From the beginning, I planned to visit not only the main roads but every single accessible mews, yard, park trail, and a path that was possible to go through. I used Endomondo app to have a proper record of my journeys and proof that I have been there. After every trip, I prepared my next route in Google maps where it was easy to adjust streets to the next ones and mark points to revisit if I missed something.